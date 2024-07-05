Jim Trusty to Newsmax: 25th Amendment Should Be on Table

Former federal prosecutor Jim Trusty told Newsmax Friday that invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Joe Biden from office should be on the table for "love of country" and not any sort of political calculus.

"Let me take the naive track here, which is I would love to see political figures, including cabinet makers, media members, I would love to see people actually think what is the best thing for my country?" Trusty said during an appearance on "Newsline." "Because, frankly, for Donald Trump, it's probably best if Biden stays in [the 2024 presidential race].

"But, if you think of what we've seen and what we've really known for several years, it's not just slips of the tongue," he said of Biden's condition. "It's dramatic, complete, falling down incompetence. We've seen that for a long time. We know it must be much worse, like after sundown when he's sitting at home with Dr. Jill. And so, shame on these people that are all about power and not about country. What we're living with right now, it's not even about the next four years. It's seven months of a president who is addled, who appears out of it, who invites all sorts of mischief from our enemies, or even from our kind of pseudo-enemies.

"So, I'm concerned about where this country is going to be for seven months if the Chinese, if the Russians, if the North Koreans, the Iranians, the Gazans, or I should say Hamas and Hezbollah, all look at this guy and say, 'Now's our chance,'" he continued. "And I think they could do that realistically, knowing that he's just not up to the task. So, I do think this is the first time in my life where the 25th Amendment is something that we should be talking about, and people should be doing it out of love of country and concern for the safety of this country, not out of some sort of political calculation."

Biden's fitness for office has come under heavy scrutiny since his shaky debate performance last week against former President Donald Trump raised widespread concerns about his apparent physical and mental decline.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, became the first Democrat lawmaker on Capitol Hill to call for Biden to drop out of the 2024 race and it was reported that three vulnerable Democrats running in competitive House districts were breaking from the president following the debate.

