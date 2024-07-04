Trump Shreds 'Broken Down' Biden in Hidden Camera Video

Republican presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump called President Joe Biden a "broken down pile of crap" in a hidden camera video that surfaced, also asserting that Biden is "quitting the race."

It's unclear when the video was taken of Trump sitting in a golf cart with his youngest son, Barron, but the former president is talking with at least two men off-camera and handing them cash tips.

Trump embraced the 44-second video, posting the footage to his own Truth Social page with the message: "No tax on tips!"

The video begins with Trump asking the guys how they thought he did in last week's debate before he called Biden a "broken down pile of crap."

"He just quit, you know — he's quitting the race," Trump said. "I got him out of the — and that means we have Kamala," referring to Vice President Kamala Harris.

"She's so bad. She's so pathetic," he says before adding an expletive about the VP.

Trump then turns his attention back to Biden.

"Can you imagine that guy dealing with Putin? And the president of China — who's a fierce person. He's a fierce man, very tough guy. And they see him," Trump said.

"But they just announced he's probably quitting. Just keep knocking him out, huh?" Trump added as he drives off in the golf cart.

The Biden campaign has been fending off calls for him to step aside since the debate; Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., on Thursday became the third House Democrat to call for Biden to pull out. Reps. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, and Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., were the first two.

However, the White House on Wednesday said Biden is "absolutely not" considering dropping out.

Biden has been holding calls with donors, allies and lawmakers in attempts to reassure he's OK and up to the task. Further, he met with 24 Democrat governors at the White House on Wednesday in the aftermath of the debate, widely seen by even Biden allies as disastrous. The president himself apologized for the performance.

"I had a bad night," Biden said Thursday in an interview with a Milwaukee radio station. "And the fact of the matter is that, you know, it was — I screwed up. I made a mistake."