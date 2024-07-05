WH Official to Axios: 'Everyone Is Miserable' Over Biden

"Everyone is miserable" at the White House as outside pressure, including from major donors, continues to grow for President Joe Biden to back out of his reelection bid, according to insiders.

"Senior advisers are a total black hole," an unnamed White House official commented to Axios, the outlet reported Friday. "Even if you're trying to focus on work, nothing is going to break through or get any acknowledgment."

Biden has continued to insist that he will not allow himself to be pushed out of the campaign, as worries have been growing since his troubled performance in last week's debate against former President Donald Trump.

This weekend is being seen as a make-or-break, last-minute chance for Biden, 81, to prove that he is up to the rigors of spending another four years in office.

A major interview with ABC News has been moved from the weekend to Friday night, where it will be shown on prime-time television.

He also has appearances planned in Wisconsin and Philadelphia this weekend, and to hold a news conference next week during the NATO summit in Washington, D.C.

However, if Biden doesn't have a strong showing in his ABC interview, insiders are questioning if his campaign will continue, as calls for him to step out are getting louder.

"The only thing that can really allay concerns is for the president to demonstrate that he's capable of running this campaign," a Democratic National Committee official told Axios. "Everything else feels like 'Weekend at Bernie's' by his inner circle to prop him up."

Some Biden aides are also saying that his closest advisers are circling the wagons around him, including Deputy Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini; Anthony Bernal, the first lady's top adviser; and longtime aide Ashley Williams.

"Annie, Ashley, and Anthony create a protective bubble around POTUS," one former Biden aide told Axios: "He's staffed so closely that he's lost all independence. POTUS relies on staff to nudge him with reminders of who he's meeting, including former staffers and advisers who Biden should easily remember without a reminder from Annie."

But White House spokesperson Andrew Bates denied the former aide's claims.

"These are standard processes for any White House, regardless of president or party," Bates said. "The claims about these individuals — whose professionalism and character are respected across the administration — are inaccurate. This is a team with experience keeping the faith as we helped earn the strongest record in modern history, and our focus is not on anonymous sniping."

DNC Executive Director Sam Cornale told Axios in a statement that Biden's debate performance doesn't erase the work he has done, commenting that "90 minutes doesn't define a presidency."

"President Biden has given us 3 ½ years of extraordinary accomplishments and he made clear to every Democratic staffer who's working to get him reelected that he's all in for four more," said Cornale.

Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz also denied the morale reports, commenting that there is an "immense sense of pride across our office."