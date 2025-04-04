Rep. Luna to Newsmax: Trump Correct on Proxy Voting

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that President Donald Trump "has the correct stance" on the issue of proxy voting.

In February, Luna introduced H. Res 164, which would permit parental remote voting by proxy for members of Congress who are pregnant.

The past week has seen considerable disagreement between Luna and Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., each of whom claimed to have the support of the president. On "Finnerty," host Rob Finnerty played remarks made by Trump on Air Force One in which he affirmed his support of Luna's position.

Luna clarified that she tried to make the resolution specifically for female members of Congress, of whom there have been "less than 13 in U.S. history."

"So we're not talking about a massive range of people here. And I find it interesting that in this entire discussion that it was elevated to the level that it was because the same people that are vocally against it. All I'm saying is that we have a really slim majority, and we have members of Congress that are expecting children. And the fact is, is that it might not be likely that they are able to show up, especially if they've just given childbirth," she said.

Luna noted that by definition, a member of Congress who casts a vote is still working.

"And so what I will tell you is President Trump has the correct stance on this. If you are having a baby, it's going to be difficult to travel. I'm simply looking at how can you ensure that in the slimmest majority in us history, that you still can actually pass the president's agenda," she added.

