Chris Ruddy to Newsmax: Our Viewers 'Voting With Their Remote'

Newsmax can boast record ratings growth after its biggest month in its history this July, and amid a preferred shares offering, CEO and founder Chris Ruddy credits viewers for making the brand great.

"People are voting with their remote controls, and they like our content, and they're tired with the old media, and they're tired of Fox," Ruddy told "Saturday Report."

"But our viewers are voting, they're working with us, and they're voting with their remote controls in support of Newsmax. And they're coming in in huge numbers, and it's in the tens of millions now. So it's just great."

There were a record 22.6 million Newsmax viewers in July, according to Nielsen ratings, carrying momentum deep into 2024 after a record-setting 2023.

"It's not sort of isolated. In 2023, we were the only cable news channel with double-digit growth in every day part, every show. And then we had the first six months of '24," he said. "We're in the seventh month in July; we're still making records. Huge amount of people tuning in. The numbers are off the charts."

Newsmax has become one of the top news brands in the world, Ruddy said.

"Newsmax has become, I think, a powerhouse," Ruddy said. "And if you look at the numbers, we had one of the longest engagements in cable news. And what was amazing to me is we're not even as many cable homes as CNBC and Fox Business and NewsNation; yet, we beat all of the three of them combined.

"You take all those three networks — you combine three networks; you combine them — we still beat them in ratings."

Newsmax's secret sauce is not much of a secret, because it is just restoring fairness and balance to the legacy media outlets that have just become too slanted and funded by biased leftists.

"I think the old idea about news is giving Americans both sides and let them decide," Ruddy said.

"That's what I think we're here to do is give people information and let people decide. And the left has become so polarized — most of the media."

The Media Research Center released a study this week that exposed the media for covering the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket 82% positively compared to 90% negative for Donald Trump-J.D. Vance.

"I mean, how can these people say they're balanced and fair?" Ruddy asked host Rita Cosby.

"We've had — you have — on Barney Frank: Democrats that support Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. We're not afraid to have them on. We have them on all the time. We welcome them.

"And people are making their decisions watching these folks. And that's good. That's good for democracy.

"They keep saying they're trying to save democracy by stopping Donald Trump.

"But they're actually trying to end our democratic freedoms and censor people by what we're seeing going on in the other networks.

"And Newsmax stands in contradiction to that. And I think the population of this country is standing with us now — many people."

Ruddy hailed a Reuters study that found Newsmax one of the world's top 12 brands.

"They found that there were 12 top news brands Americans were returning to regularly, and Newsmax was one of them," Ruddy said. "I mean, it's extremely flattering to be included in that; but when I looked at the list of the other 12 mostly liberal media, everyone's backed by billions of dollars.

"They're all big media companies that have been around for awhile. So Newsmax is breaking through. I think the public is seeing the importance of having an alternative news source that is providing real news and balanced news."

