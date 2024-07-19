Rob Schmitt Show Beats CNN in Ratings

All week viewers flocked to Newsmax to watch coverage of the Republican National Convention coverage, with the network on track for its highest rated prime-time numbers in its history.

On Tuesday night, "Rob Schmitt Tonight" roared, outperforming CNN's "Erin Burnett Outfront" by 13% in total viewers.

This is 26th time in 2024 that Schmitt has topped a CNN prime-time program in total viewers.

Newsmax's RNC convention prime-time coverage has more than doubled the network's previous 2024 viewership in key demographics.

And the network's ratings this week outperformed its 2020 convention coverage by more than 300% in key demos.

July is also shaping up to be huge for the network, with prime-time ratings up 1,332% since July of 2020.

Meanwhile, Fox News is down in prime time by 20% for the same period.

During the convention's first two days, Newsmax averaged more than 600,000 total viewers, including 200,000 in the 35-64 age range, in prime time.

While Newsmax's Tuesday prime-time coverage was up 12% in total viewers compared to Monday's numbers, Fox News was down 13%.

On Tuesday, all Newsmax programs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. delivered a top five performance of the year in key demos.

"We're proud of the Newsmax team led at night by Rob Schmitt," Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said, noting that "our numbers are even more impressive considering CNN is available in 20 million more homes and we still beat them."

"It's clear that if Newsmax was in the same number of homes as CNN and MSNBC, we'd be beating them across prime time this week," he said.