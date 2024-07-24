Newsmax Draws 10 Million Viewers at RNC, Biggest Week in History

Newsmax had its biggest ratings week in history during the Republican National Convention — drawing more than 10 million viewers across its networks.

As Republicans turned to nominate Donald J. Trump, millions of Americans turned to Newsmax to watch live coverage from Milwaukee.

According to Nielsen, over 6.5 million viewers tuned into the network for nightly convention coverage, with more than 3 million viewers watching each night.

The network estimates at least another 3.6 million tuned into Newsmax2, its sister streaming channel for live coverage across platforms like Roku, Samsung, YouTube and more.

Here are some key ratings takeaways:

No. 1 prime-time ratings week in Newsmax history.

Top 7 channel with total viewers across all of cable.

Top 5 cable channel for prime time across all of cable.

2.6 million viewers in key demo of 35-64 tuned in.

Newsmax even beat top networks like CNN and MSNBC during key time periods.

And for three nights in a row last week, "Rob Schmitt Tonight" beat CNN's Erin Burnett with total viewers.

Schmitt and Greta Van Susteren led network coverage from Milwaukee with on-site analysis from Rick Santorum, Mark Halperin, Mercedes and Matt Schlapp, Jenn Pellegrino, Rob Astorino, Tom Basile, and others.

Host Greg Kelly oversaw network coverage from its New York studios.

Newsmax 2 coverage in Milwaukee was led by anchors Bianca de la Garza, Ed Henry, and John Bachman.

"Newsmax continues to rise and rise and there's no question we are now a major force in cable news," Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said of the ratings.

Ruddy said Newsmax's audience is sticking after the RNC, noting Pres. Trump's rally in Michigan last weekend drew over 4 million viewers on both Newsmax and Newsmax2.

