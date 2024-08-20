Newsmax Broke Ratings Records in July

Newsmax's ratings and key metrics continue to be strong with July data showing record-breaking results.

Nielsen reported on Newsmax's July 2024 and found:

22.6 million viewers tuned into Newsmax — up 68% since July '23 and 46% since June '24.

Newsmax was a top 10 cable channel in total viewers for 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

We were #2 for viewer "Engagement" for all of cable news in the key 35-64 demographic.

Newsmax Prime Time beat CNBC, Fox Business, and NewsNation combined.

Separately, data from OTT platforms showed our Newsmax2 streaming channel had a viewership of over 40 million. This was an increase of 30% year-over-year.

Also Newsmax.com, the company's digital property, saw significant growth in July with 7.1 million unique users — up 54% since last year — making over 70 million page views.

"Tens of millions of Americans are voting with their remote controls, their clicks, and their apps for Newsmax," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said.

Ruddy said Newsmax continues to see big increases across all of its platforms because Americans want "fresh, honest, and reliable news, and we're delivering it."

This past June, a Reuters survey of global media found Newsmax was among the top 12 U.S news brands Americans were turning to regularly for news.

