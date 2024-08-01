The Righting: Newsmax Led All Online News With Audience Increase

Newsmax.com was the only website among more than 20 major news sites to experience a growth in traffic in June 2024 compared to June 2020, The Righting reported.

"Newsmax was the only news website of the 22 surveyed by The Righting that grew its audience from June 2020 to June 2024," the report stated.

Newsmax "posted a 26% audience increase in that period, attracting 4,308,000 unique visitors in June 2024, compared to 3,322,000 in June 2020," the The Righting added.

Mediaite reported on The Righting findings, noting the media monitoring group used "Comscore data," which "looked at desktop and mobile traffic across right-of-center media outlets."

Mediaite also noted all media surveyed with the exception of Newsmax were seeing an "ongoing hemorrhaging of readers."

Conservative outlets like Breitbart, Townhall, and the Federalist "have seen their election-year audiences crash when compared to 2020," Mediaite reported.

But major media outlets also saw significant declines in traffic.

Sites such as Fox News (minus-26%), CNN (minus-32%), The Washington Post (minus-56%), The New York Times (minus-22%), the Washington Examiner (minus-49%) all saw a significant decrease in users.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy welcomed the news, noting, "We are seeing dramatic increases in viewership and engagement across all of our platforms, including television and online."

Nielsen reported that the Newsmax cable news channel was up 41% in prime time for the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Ruddy added that he believes traffic declines at major conservative online outlets is due to targeting by Big Tech in search engine algorithms and the use of left-wing media monitors like NewsGuard.

