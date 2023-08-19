Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Nikki Haley 'Adds Youth' to GOP Campaign

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax Saturday that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, brings a dose of necessary youth to the campaign and to the debate stage in Milwaukee next week.

"I think what Nikki Haley will do is she will point out the differences that will separate her," Norman, who is a surrogate for Haley, said during an appearance on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "I think she will voice her opinion on what she can do, which is she adds youth to the campaign."

"The next president needs eight years to fix this country, in the shape that we're in. So she's going to highlight her strengths, and she will highlight the weaknesses of the other candidates, according to her," he continued. "I think she will continue to say that Donald Trump had a good record and she will do for America what he did, but it's just a different view. And I think she will highlight those differences."

The first Republican primary debate is scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee. It will be moderated by Fox News and will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT.

Apart from Haley, the other Republican candidates who are qualified for the debate include South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson.

While former President Donald Trump has met the donor and polling thresholds to make the debate stage, he has questioned the need for him to debate, noting he has a significant polling advantage. The former president has also said he will not sign a loyalty pledge to support the eventual 2024 GOP nominee, which the Republican National Committee is requiring to debate.

Norman commented on Trump's refusal to debate and his calls for the other GOP candidates to drop out of the race.

"If I were Donald Trump, I'd be saying the same thing. But, to be honest with you, running for president is hard," he said. "We're 10 months out from the convention. We've got debates coming up, lined up. And back eight years ago, I think Donald Trump, as a candidate, was not polling too well.

"Now, we know the history of it, and I think we will come together as a party. But I admire anybody that puts their name on the line and lets the American people decide who they want to send to Washington, D.C., to represent America," he added.

Asked if Haley believes Trump can win the general election, the South Carolina congressman said, "She would answer, 'Let the American people decide that.'

"I will point out what Gov. Haley has done," he said. "Look what she's done on the national stage as an ambassador to the United Nations. Look what she did in South Carolina. She has fought the establishment and won every time, and she will do that in Washington, D.C."