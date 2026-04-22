Rep. McClain to Newsmax: Democrats 'Can't Win On Policies'

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Democrats are pulling out the stops to change congressional district boundaries since "they can't win on the policies."

McClain told "Bianca Across the Nation" that new district boundaries in the state of Virginia, set up by Democrats, are far from being representative.

"I think what was really shocking was look at the vote last night," she said. "Forty-eight percent of the state of Virginia said, hey, no, we don't want to redistrict."

The vote, she said, could end up with Democrats getting a 10-1 advantage in congressional representation for the state. "So, explain to me how when you have 48% of the state that is like, we don't want this, that now all of a sudden you have a 10 to 1 map?" McClain said.

The chairwoman of the House Republican Conference said the bottom line is Democrats can't otherwise win over votes. "Let's be clear, they can't win on the policies," McClain said. "The policies that they have don't sell with the American people."

She offered that the list of Democrats' policy failures is noteworthy. "Men in women's sports, right? They want to raise your taxes. They want open borders. They're soft on crime. This is the only play they have," McClain said.

The Michigan Republican said newly elected Virginia Democratic Gov Abigail Spanberger at one point said redistricting was not a priority for her. "Well, again, are we shocked?" asked McClain. "This is the Democrats' M.O. They act like they're this moderate to win the seat. Then when they get in there, anything but moderate. They're absolutely crazy. And that's what you're seeing."

She offered that is the marked difference between Republicans and Democrats. "It's a difference between common sense and crazy," McClain said, "and we should not be surprised that the Democrats like Abigail Spanberger will say one thing to win and then do another thing. The exact opposite."

McClain suggested Democrats pay attention to what they are doing. "Democrats need to wake up and see the truth," she said, "because all the Democrats have is lies. Again, they can't win on the issues. They want open borders and want to defund the police. Come on."

Virginia voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment allowing the Democratic-controlled General Assembly to redraw the state's congressional map, a move Republicans warn could cement a lopsided partisan advantage in the House. But the vote faces an uncertain future due to court scrutiny in the state.

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