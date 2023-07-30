×
Haley on Biden, McConnell, Feinstein's Health: 'Walk Away'

By    |   Sunday, 30 July 2023 09:48 PM EDT

In a call for term limits, former South Carolina governor and contender in the GOP presidential primary Nikki Haley pressed Washington's octogenarian and nonagenarian establishment to step aside, citing health concerns.

During an interview with CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, when asked about President Joe Biden acknowledging his 4-year-old granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts, Haley responded, "Actually, when I was talking about the grandchildren, what I was saying is that we need to have term limits in Congress and we need to have mental competency tests for anyone over the age of 75.

"And I don't say that to be disrespectful," Haley added. "I don't care if you do it for 50 and older. What I'm saying is, these are people in D.C. that are making decisions on our national security. They're deciding the future of our kids' economy. We need to know they're at the top of their game. When you go and look at Biden and you ... ask him what country he was in the week before, and he can't say it. When you go and ask him how many grandchildren he has, and he doesn't know. When you go and see him falling asleep with leaders."

But speaking on Congress, Haley said with regard to Sen. Mitch McConnell that he "did an amazing job when it comes to our judiciary."

This week, McConnell was hauled away from the microphones and press after freezing mid-speech.

"When we look at the judges, when we look at the Supreme Court, he's been a great leader. But I do think that this is one. You know, we've got to stop electing people because they look good in the picture or they hold a baby well.

"We've got to stop electing people because we like them and they've been there a long time. That's actually the problem. You need to have term limits, because we need new ideas, new solutions. We've got to have a new generation."

When pressed by host Margaret Brennan on whether Haley had confidence in McConnell's remaining years as leader of the Senate Republican caucus, the former U.N. ambassador responded, "What I am saying about Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, all of them: Know when to walk away. Know when to walk away. We have huge issues that need new solutions. We need new generational leaders. We appreciate your service. We appreciate what you've done. But this is why we will fight for term limits. We've got to get it done in America."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


