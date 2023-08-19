Perry Johnson Meets RNC Requirements to Debate

Michigan businessman Perry Johnson appears to be the ninth candidate to meet the Republican National Committee's qualifications to participate in the first GOP presidential primary debate set for Milwaukee next week after new polls released Friday gave him high enough numbers to make the cut.

In polls announced Friday, Johnson registered at 1% in a new national poll from Victory Insights; and in Trafalgar Group polls, he netted 1% in Iowa and almost 2% in New Hampshire, following another Trafalgar poll released Thursday that found him at 1%, qualifying him for the debate, according to an NBC News analysis.

"When I get to that debate stage, I will tell the American people about my plan and what we'll do to save our country and rescue the American dream," Johnson, who is scheduled to be featured on Newsmax at 9 p.m. EDT Sunday in a program, "Perry Johnson in Prime Time: Backstage Pass," commented in a statement.

In addition to meeting polling thresholds, the RNC also required that candidates pledge to support the party's eventual nominee and gather campaign donations from at least 40,000 individual donations. Johnson announced earlier this month that he had met the donor requirement.

Johnson, whose run for governor of Michigan was cut short last year after he did not have the necessary signatures to qualify for the ballot, is widely known as the owner of Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc., a multimillion-dollar Troy-based firm he founded in the early 1990s that industry groups have accredited to audit and issue standards certifications to auto, aerospace, food safety, cybersecurity, and marijuana companies, among others, according to Bridge Michigan.

His company has offices in Michigan, Texas, Los Angeles, Japan, Mexico, Italy, Thailand, India, Canada, China, and the United Kingdom, and he is stressing his business expertise in his campaign.

Johnson's campaign has also been noted for spending the third-highest leading up to the presidential primaries, after spending $2.9 million on advertising, according to ad tracking firm AdImpact.

His spending falls behind that of Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., whose campaign has spent $6.5 million on ads, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, whose campaign has spent $5.9 million on advertising.

According to campaign finance documents filed with the Federal Election Commission, Johnson has largely self-funded his race, having lent $8.4 million to his campaign so far.

The eight other candidates who have qualified for the debate are Scott, Burgum, former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Trump has questioned the need to participate in the debate given his status as a front-runner.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!