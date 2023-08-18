Trump: 'Why Would I Debate?'

Former President Donald Trump has indicated he will not be taking part in the Republican presidential debates.

Trump, whom polls show is the GOP front-runner for the party's 2024 presidential nomination, took to Truth Social on Thursday night, saying, "Why would I Debate?"

"Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence," Trump wrote.

"As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a 'wonderful' field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points. [Ronald] Reagan didn't do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I'M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The first debate for Republican presidential candidates is scheduled for next Wednesday in Milwaukee.

CNN reported Thursday that sources say Trump has been proposing counterprogramming to the event.

Even if Trump does not take part, the former president is expected to be a popular topic during the event.

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he's ready for the first public debate with his former boss should Trump have the "courage to show up," said Pence communications adviser Devin O'Malley.

A trove of documents outlining intelligence and debate strategies for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was posted online, including "defend Trump."

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is requiring all Republican candidates to vow to support the eventual 2024 nominee or lose debate privileges, saying that it's important to remember that the ultimate goal of the election is to defeat President Joe Biden.

Trump earlier this month told Newsmax host Eric Bolling he wouldn't sign the pledge because "there are people on there that I wouldn't have."

"They want you to sign a pledge, but I can name three or four people that I wouldn't support for president. So right there, there's a problem." Trump said on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel has said she has a "feeling" Trump ultimately will sign the party's loyalty pledge to take part in the debates.

"He's signed the pledge before," McDaniel said Thursday on NewsNation's "The Hill." "He signed it to get on the South Carolina ballot. I have a feeling if he wants to be on the debate stage, he's going to sign that pledge."