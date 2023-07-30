Haley: If Accusations Against Trump True, 'Dangerous' to National Security

Haley added, "It doesn't matter if you're Republican or Democrat. You shouldn't be erasing anything unless you have something to hide. But everybody needs to be treated the same way."

When Haley was asked about two of the new obstruction counts connected to alleged attempts by Trump to have the director of information technology at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida delete security camera footage sought by a federal grand jury, she said, "None of that sounds good."

If the latest accusations made against former President Donald Trump are true that he showed classified documents to people without security clearance, "it's incredibly dangerous to our national security," former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Last week, a superseding indictment added three new felony charges against Trump in the case involving documents with classified markings discovered at Mar-a-Lago, including that, in 2021, he showed classified documents to people at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, who did not have security clearance.

Haley said that when she was U.N. ambassador, "there were really strict rules on how you handled classified information. And I think what we've seen is, there need to be instructions as a president leaves as well."

Haley, who is one of a number of candidates running against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, wouldn't say if she trusted the Department of Justice, but said that if she becomes president, she would "clean it up from the top."

"We want fairness; the American people want transparency. Throw it all out there, and let us decide," Haley said. "Don't hide certain things; don't push out certain things. Let's make it transparent.

"Transparency cures all things. That's what people want from the Department of Justice."

Haley also said in a recent radio interview that she would be "inclined" to pardon Trump, adding, however, that "it's really premature at this point, when he's not even been convicted of anything."

She said, "We can't keep living with indictments and court cases and vengeance of the past. We've got to start going forward."