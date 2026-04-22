CPAC Chair Schlapp to Newsmax: Keep Nuclear Weapons From Iran at All Costs

Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Chairman Matt Schlapp warned on Newsmax Wednesday that Iran's government poses a growing global threat, arguing that preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons should remain a top priority for the United States and its allies.

Speaking on "Bianca Across the Nation," Schlapp described Iran's leadership as "a barbaric regime" and criticized its treatment of women and religious minorities, including Christians and Jews.

He said the prospect of Iran developing nuclear capabilities is "unfathomable," framing it as a direct risk not only to the Middle East but to Europe and beyond.

"The primary goal here is to keep a jihadi regime from being able to reach Europe with a nuclear weapon," Schlapp said, calling such a scenario "catastrophic."

He added that global leaders, including Pope Leo XIV, should recognize the severity of the threat, suggesting that even institutions like the Vatican could be at risk.

Schlapp's comments come amid continued international concern over Iran's nuclear program and its regional influence.

Diplomatic efforts to revive agreements limiting Iran's nuclear activities have stalled in recent years, while tensions persist over sanctions, regional conflicts, and energy markets.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is extending the ceasefire with Iran at Pakistan's request while awaiting a "unified proposal" from Tehran, even as the U.S. military maintains its blockade of Iranian ports.

The move comes as the White House put on hold Vice President JD Vance's planned trip to Pakistan for a second round of truce talks with Iran, which has balked at further discussions.

In his remarks, Schlapp also pointed to the broader economic and geopolitical implications of U.S. policy toward Iran.

He emphasized the importance of domestic energy production, repeating the slogan "drill, baby, drill," and arguing that increased American energy independence reduces reliance on Middle Eastern oil.

According to Schlapp, that shift creates a strategic advantage for the United States, even as other countries, including China, remain more dependent on the region's energy resources. That dynamic, he said, presents an opportunity to apply pressure on adversarial regimes without disproportionately harming the U.S. economy.

"There's a way to do this where the people we want to punish will be punished by what's going on in the Middle East," he said.

However, Schlapp cautioned that domestic perception will play a critical role in shaping political outcomes.

If American consumers feel the economic impact of foreign policy decisions, particularly through higher energy costs, the political consequences could be significant.

"We just have to make sure the perception in America isn't that somehow American consumers are bearing the brunt," he said, warning that such a scenario would carry "terrible" political consequences for conservatives.

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