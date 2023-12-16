Trump Repeats Vow to 'Indemnify' Police, Restore Law, Order

Repeating his vow to restore law and order, former President Donald Trump said again Saturday he will work to "indemnify" police from lawsuits.

"We will restore law and order to our communities, and I will direct a completely overhauled DOJ to investigate every radical, out of control, fake, crooked prosecutor in America for their illegal racist in reverse enforcement of the law," Trump told his Durham, New Hampshire, campaign rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax.

"I am also going to indemnify our police officers. This is a big thing, and it's a brand new thing, and I think it's so important. I'm going to indemnify — through the federal government — all police officers and law enforcement officials throughout the United States from being destroyed by the radical left for taking strong actions against crime."

The vow repeats one he originally made last week to the New York Young Republicans Club, and carries through on a long-held support for law enforcement against the "radical left" movement to "defund the police."

"Our law enforcement, our police officers, are forced not to do anything when they want to," Trump continued Saturday. "They really want to solve the problem. They're told not to do it under the threat of losing their pension, losing their house, losing their family. That's what's happening to them. They're losing everything.

"They're told not to do anything. We have to support our police."

"Everything that has to be done," he continued. "We're not going to allow anything bad to happen to them again. They have been totally put aside."

