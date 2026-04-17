National Security Expert to Newsmax: Don't Ease Iran Pressure After Strait Reopens

While the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is a "gesture of good will," the U.S. should not lift its blockade until it sees "much more in terms of concessions" from Iran, Foundation for Defense of Democracies Senior Fellow Sinan Ciddi told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on "National Report," Ciddi said Iran's move to reopen the vital shipping lane comes under significant economic pressure and should not be mistaken for a meaningful shift in policy.

"What they're doing is … trying to please the United States," Ciddi said, noting Iran is facing severe constraints under the ongoing blockade that limit both its oil exports and its ability to import essential goods.

"Iran is only 14, 15 days away from essentially not being able to export its oil onto … ships and get them out to world markets because there's no way for them to get this out," he added.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy markets, had been restricted amid escalating tensions in the region.

Iran's announcement that it would allow commercial vessels to pass freely during a ceasefire period has been welcomed internationally, but experts caution the move may be tactical rather than substantive.

Ciddi argued the U.S. should maintain maximum pressure until Iran agrees to sweeping concessions, including dismantling its nuclear program, ending ballistic missile development, and halting support for proxy groups across the Middle East.

"We want to see much more in terms of concessions," he told co-hosts Shaun Kraisman and Alex Swoyer, emphasizing that anything short of those benchmarks would fall short of ensuring long-term security.

Other panelists echoed cautious optimism while stressing the importance of verifying Iran's intentions.

U.S. Navy veteran John Vick described the reopening of the strait as a "very important step toward a lasting peace" but warned that Iran has historically failed to negotiate in good faith.

"I'm cautiously optimistic," Vick said, pointing to the potential for lower oil prices and broader economic stability if tensions continue to ease.

International affairs expert Lora Karch added that the development could also have implications for regional conflicts, particularly efforts to weaken Iran-backed groups like Hezbollah.

She suggested that continued U.S. pressure, combined with diplomatic engagement, could help "starve" such organizations of resources.

The Trump administration has made clear that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains its top priority, and officials have framed recent developments as evidence that sustained economic and military pressure is working.

Critics, however, have warned that easing restrictions too quickly could allow Iran to regroup and continue its nuclear ambitions.

Conservatives have long argued that Tehran exploits diplomatic openings while advancing its strategic goals behind the scenes.

For now, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz may offer a temporary reprieve for global markets and energy supplies.

But as Ciddi and others emphasized, the true test will be whether Iran follows through with concrete actions or simply uses the moment to buy itself some time.

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