Tags: donald trump | vladimir putin | dictators | joe biden | political | persecution

Trump Quotes Putin to Trash Biden on 'Rottenness' of US Politics

By    |   Saturday, 16 December 2023 03:07 PM EST

Perhaps knowing it will irk the liberal media, former President Donald Trump praised Vladimir Putin's rebuke of President Joe Biden as exposing "the rottenness of the American political system."

"Remember, this: Joe Biden is a threat to democracy," Trump told his Durham, New Hampshire, campaign rally Saturday in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. "He's a threat."

Trump frequently taunts the "fake news media" in his praise of dictators, and Saturday's was as pointed as ever.

"Even Vladimir Putin — has anybody ever heard of Vladimir Putin of Russia? — says that Biden is, and this is a quote: 'The politically motivated persecution of his political rival is very good for Russia because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy,'" Trump told his crowd. "So you know we talk about democracy, but the whole world is watching the persecution of a political opponent that's kicking his a**.

"It's an amazing thing. And they're all laughing at us."

Trump also praised Hungary's Viktor Orban for saying, "Trump is the man who can save the Western world."

