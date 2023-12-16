×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | new hampshire | rally | green new deal | electric vehicles

Trump Coins New Term: 'Green New Scam'

By    |   Saturday, 16 December 2023 02:35 PM EST

Add another signature rebuke of President Joe Biden administration and Democrats' seeking to turn away from fossil fuels.

Former President Donald Trump coined a new term Saturday for the Green New Deal, calling it the "Green New Scam."

"Crooked Joe will put you, really, in the poor house, and I don't even get the politics of it," Trump told his Durham, New Hampshire, campaign rally in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. "What is the politics of it? They don't know what they're doing.

"But you're going to be in the poor house to fund his big government Green New Deal, which is a socialist scam, and you know what, you have to be careful. It's going to put us all in big trouble.

"The Green New Deal that doesn't work."

Trump has long railed on the Green New Deal and the electric vehicle push by Biden and Democrats, but he is now determined to call it "The Green New Scam."

"Let's call it from now on the Green New Scam," Trump said. "I do like that term. I just came up with that.

"No I do like that: The Green New Scam.

"It will forever be known as the Green New Scam. I like that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Add another signature rebuke of President Joe Biden administration and Democrats' seeking to turn away from fossil fuels. Former President Donald Trump coined a new term Saturday for the Green New Deal, calling it the "Green New Scam."
donald trump, new hampshire, rally, green new deal, electric vehicles
261
2023-35-16
Saturday, 16 December 2023 02:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved