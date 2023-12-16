Trump Coins New Term: 'Green New Scam'

Add another signature rebuke of President Joe Biden administration and Democrats' seeking to turn away from fossil fuels.

Former President Donald Trump coined a new term Saturday for the Green New Deal, calling it the "Green New Scam."

"Crooked Joe will put you, really, in the poor house, and I don't even get the politics of it," Trump told his Durham, New Hampshire, campaign rally in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. "What is the politics of it? They don't know what they're doing.

"But you're going to be in the poor house to fund his big government Green New Deal, which is a socialist scam, and you know what, you have to be careful. It's going to put us all in big trouble.

"The Green New Deal that doesn't work."

Trump has long railed on the Green New Deal and the electric vehicle push by Biden and Democrats, but he is now determined to call it "The Green New Scam."

"Let's call it from now on the Green New Scam," Trump said. "I do like that term. I just came up with that.

"No I do like that: The Green New Scam.

"It will forever be known as the Green New Scam. I like that."

