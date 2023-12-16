Trump: 'We're Going to Bring Our Country Back From Hell'

Denouncing President Joe Biden unleashing "hell" on America, former President Donald Trump hailed "what a difference a president can make; it really does make a difference."

"Joe Biden is a low-IQ individual," Trump told his Durham, New Hampshire, campaign rally in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. "He is truly the worst, most incompetent, and most corrupt president in the history of our country.

"But with your vote in this election, together we're going to save America and we're going to bring our country back from hell. It's in hell. In hell. Not one thing has gotten better under crooked Joe Biden."

Speaking to a crowd at the University of New Hampshire, Trump saluted the energy behind his campaign, both in the primary and against Biden.

"Have we ever seen spirit like we have right now? I don't think so," Trump said. "You know why? Because we gave them a chance and they're destroying our country."

The New Hampshire primary is the first in the nation, roughly one week after the Iowa caucuses, next month.

"We're just 38 days away from New Hampshire's first in the nation primary, and you know what? You're first in the nation because I kept you first in the nation," Trump said. "Unlike Biden, he didn't keep your first in the nation — that we know.

"On Tuesday, Jan. 2, we're going to win the New Hampshire primary, and then we're going to crush crooked Joe Biden next November, and we're going to make America great again."

Trump warned "American weakness and submission will be over" come January 2025, rejecting the Biden administration's leading the world into a pair of wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com