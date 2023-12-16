Trump Rails on N.H. GOP Gov. Sununu: 'He's Like a Spoiled Brat'

If you are not for former President Donald Trump, you're not going to be treated kindly.

That went for New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who recently endorsed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

"He's like a spoiled brat," Trump told his Durham, New Hampshire, campaign rally in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax.

Trump mentioned Sununu — albeit not by name — because the "RINO" (Republican in Name Only) operative refused to help his campaign in past elections.

"Nobody's ever fought for your state like I did," Trump said, noting he helped keep the state as the first in the nation primary — unlike President Joe Biden and Democrats who gave that to South Carolina. "I didn't like your governor very much, but I got him everything he needed.

"This guy could have run for the Senate. He could have won because he's got a name a long time. I liked his father. Actually, once I won, his father was nice — before that he was nasty. But once I won, he was very nice. I don't know what happened to him."

Trump mocked Sununu for lacking the guts to officially run for president.

"He ran for president without having the courage to run for president," Trump continued. "He was all over the country campaigning. And he got like two. He was beating [Asa] Hutchinson. That was about it. He was beating Hutchinson by two points — even here in New Hampshire."

Trump also mocked Sununu for his endorsement of Haley.

"He's hurt himself so badly, so he's endorsed somebody that can't win — has no chance of winning, and he's out there working, but he's a selfish guy," Trump said.

"He could have won the Senate at that time. Now we couldn't get elected dog catcher, but he could have won the Senate. And we would have had a majority, but he decided not to. So we put some other guy up there that nobody ever heard of, and he almost won. He lost, but it was close. But he could have won because of name recognition. He could have won, but he was a selfish guy, he said: 'I want to run for president,' and he had no chance.

"No chance. He had less than no chance."

Trump said he gave Sununu "everything."

"I gave New Hampshire everything they asked for and much more, and it's hard to do that when you can't stand the governor, right?" Trump said.

