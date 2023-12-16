×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | hostages | jan. 6 | prisoners | weaponization | justice

Trump on Jan. 6 Justice: 'I Don't Call Them Prisoners; I Call Them Hostages'

By    |   Saturday, 16 December 2023 04:26 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly denounced the weaponization of justice under President Joe Biden in a speech Saturday, calling out the imprisonment of "J6 hostages."

"If you remember in Minnesota, Minneapolis, where they took over the police station; they took it over and they burned it down," Trump told his Durham, New Hampshire, campaign rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax.

"By the way, what happened to those people? Are those people in jail with the J6 hostages?

"What happened to those people come to think of it. They're not in jail with the J6 hostages. I don't call them prisoners. I call them hostages.

"They're hostages."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly denounced the weaponization of justice under President Joe Biden in a speech Saturday, calling out the imprisonment of "J6 hostages."
donald trump, hostages, jan. 6, prisoners, weaponization, justice
160
2023-26-16
Saturday, 16 December 2023 04:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved