Trump on Jan. 6 Justice: 'I Don't Call Them Prisoners; I Call Them Hostages'

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly denounced the weaponization of justice under President Joe Biden in a speech Saturday, calling out the imprisonment of "J6 hostages."

"If you remember in Minnesota, Minneapolis, where they took over the police station; they took it over and they burned it down," Trump told his Durham, New Hampshire, campaign rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax.

"By the way, what happened to those people? Are those people in jail with the J6 hostages?

"What happened to those people come to think of it. They're not in jail with the J6 hostages. I don't call them prisoners. I call them hostages.

"They're hostages."

