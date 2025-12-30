Netanyahu to Newsmax: 'More to Do' in West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax on Tuesday that more work needs to be done to stabilize the West Bank.

Netanyahu told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that he and President Donald Trump mostly have the same vision for the region. "We've achieved quite a bit there."

But he was quick to note, "There's more to do. But I think that's something I think we see eye-to-eye."

The prime minister admitted that Trump "said I'm difficult sometimes."

Netanyahu said his wife has helped him navigate the troubles he's had to face, saying "Sarah's been like a lioness, you know, she withstands this, and she's been the pivot of our family and in many ways, also the moral support that I've had in critical junctions."

He said that without her, things might have been different.

"I probably wouldn't be here without her and without the support of the people of Israel, who are in a broad, very broad swath supporting what I do," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister said in this case, the end justifies the means.

"And I do it because we have a common mission. You know, we're not going to let these ayatollahs end Jewish history," he said.

Netanyahu added he and Trump have agreed to give Hamas terrorists a 60-day window to disarm and meet their obligations under the agreement to end hostilities.

