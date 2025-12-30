Netanyahu to Newsmax: Disarming Hamas Is 'Part of the Deal'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax on Tuesday that the combined forces of Israel and the United States have hammered Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, but it is not enough.

"One of the things we have to finish is to get Hamas disarmed," Netanyahu said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Netanyahu said he and President Donald Trump are together on this issue.

"And President Trump couldn't have been more explicit on that.

"That's part of the deal. That's part of their commitment," the prime minister said.

He added that Hamas still has teeth: "They still have 20,000 fighters. We've obliterated a lot."

Netanyahu said the remaining Hamas terrorists are armed with Kalashnikov rifles and are still executing Palestinians who resist them.

He said Hamas may have as many as 60,000 rifles stockpiled, and those need to be found and destroyed.

At their meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the two leaders agreed to allow Hamas two months to disarm.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com