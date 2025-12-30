WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: benjamin netanyahu | israel | hamas | terrorists | donald trump | gaza | disarm

Netanyahu to Newsmax: Disarming Hamas Is 'Part of the Deal'

Tuesday, 30 December 2025 06:32 PM EST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax on Tuesday that the combined forces of Israel and the United States have hammered Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, but it is not enough.

"One of the things we have to finish is to get Hamas disarmed," Netanyahu said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Netanyahu said he and President Donald Trump are together on this issue.

"And President Trump couldn't have been more explicit on that.

"That's part of the deal. That's part of their commitment," the prime minister said.

He added that Hamas still has teeth: "They still have 20,000 fighters. We've obliterated a lot."

Netanyahu said the remaining Hamas terrorists are armed with Kalashnikov rifles and are still executing Palestinians who resist them.

He said Hamas may have as many as 60,000 rifles stockpiled, and those need to be found and destroyed.

At their meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the two leaders agreed to allow Hamas two months to disarm.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Tuesday, 30 December 2025 06:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

