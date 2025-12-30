Report: US, Israel Give Hamas 2 Months to Disarm

Israel and the United States have agreed to give Hamas terrorists a two-month deadline to disarm, Israel Hayom reported Tuesday.

The agreement was reached during a Monday night meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the report said.

Appearing with Netanyahu earlier Monday, Trump told reporters Hamas would have only "a very short period of time to disarm," stopping short of setting a deadline.

Under the plan, U.S. and Israeli officials are working to establish clear standards for what would qualify as Hamas' full and verifiable disarmament, Israel Hayom reported.

Both governments have expressed concern that Hamas could attempt to surrender only a small portion of its weapons while retaining much of its military capability.

Israeli and U.S. officials reportedly agree that any partial disarmament would be unacceptable. The framework calls for the complete dismantling of Hamas' weapons stockpiles and military infrastructure, according to the report.

The agreement also includes the full demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, including the destruction of Hamas' extensive underground tunnel network, which Israel says has been used to launch attacks, move weapons, and shield terrorists.

Israeli officials expect Hamas to reject the ultimatum.

If the terrorist group refuses to disarm within the two-month window, responsibility for next steps would return to Israel and the Israel Defense Forces, the report said.

"If they don't disarm, it will be horrible for them — really, really bad," Trump said Monday.

The president cast the ultimatum as part of a broader Middle East peace effort, citing past U.S. actions against Iran and regional terrorist groups as building momentum toward stability.