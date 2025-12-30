Netanyahu to Newsmax: Somaliland Wants In on Abraham Accords

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax that Israel has formally recognized Somaliland, describing the move as support for a "moderate, democratic Muslim country" seeking closer ties with Israel through the Abraham Accords.

In an exclusive sit down interview with Greta Van Susteren at Mar-a-Lago, Netanyahu said Somaliland's leadership and political system set it apart from the rest of Somalia, which he characterized as unstable and plagued by terrorism.

"Somaliland has 6 million citizens, moderate Muslims; they want to join the Abraham Accords," Netanyahu said. "They are democratic, they've held elections."

"The rest of Somalia has been a hodgepodge, with al-Shabaab terrorists and no real elections for decades," he added.

Netanyahu said Israel became the first country to recognize Somaliland, arguing democratic governance and a willingness to pursue peace with Israel justified the decision.

"Why not support a democratic, moderate Muslim country that wants to join the Abraham Accords?" he said.

"I think everybody should do that. If we have to be first, then we'll be first."

Netanyahu added that the move aligns with Israel's broader effort, alongside President Donald Trump, to expand the Abraham Accords beyond the Middle East to additional Muslim-majority countries.

Netanyahu made the remarks as he wrapped up a wide-ranging interview touching on Iran, regional security, and Israel's diplomatic strategy, before noting he was departing for Somaliland.

