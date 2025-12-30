Netanyahu to Newsmax: We'll Get Last Hostage's Remains One Way or Other

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax on Tuesday that Israel is determined to recover the remains of Ran Gvili, the last Israeli hostage still held by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, pledging that his body will be returned "one way or the other."

In an exclusive interview on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Netanyahu spoke emotionally about Gvili, an Israeli hero killed during Hamas' terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and whose remains have not yet been recovered.

"We're looking for him," Netanyahu said, adding that President Donald Trump personally met with Gvili's family and was deeply moved by their loss. Netanyahu described Trump as "the greatest friend we've ever had in the White House by far."

Netanyahu recounted that Gvili ran toward the fighting during Hamas' attack despite having a broken arm, battling terrorists alone. He said Gvili killed 14 terrorists before being shot twice and killed, after which Hamas took his body.

"So, we're going to bring him back," Netanyahu said. "And the president was right. He said, 'Well, get him back,' and we'll get him back one way or the other."

Asked why returning remains matters even when a hostage is no longer alive, Netanyahu said families need closure and a place to grieve.

"At the very least, they want to have a grave that they can come to," he said. "And I understand that."

Netanyahu, who met with Trump on Monday at the president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, also credited close coordination between Israel and the Trump administration for securing the release of nearly all of the hostages taken during Hamas' attack.

"With our combined efforts, we brought in the last 20 live hostages," Netanyahu said. "Nobody believed it. But President Trump and I believed it."

He said Israel has now recovered 254 of the 255 hostages abducted by Hamas, leaving only Gvili's remains outstanding.

Netanyahu declined to say whether Hamas knows the location of Gvili's body but reaffirmed Israel's commitment to bringing him home.

"I can't tell you," Netanyahu said. "But I can tell you we'll get him back."

The Israeli leader also addressed broader changes in the Middle East, crediting Trump with reshaping the region and advancing peace through new alliances between Israel and Arab and Muslim nations.

"President Trump has been an incredible president, not only for us, but against the forces of radical Islam that threaten America," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said Trump's record could merit a Nobel Peace Prize, though he acknowledged uncertainty about the Nobel committee. He then talked about Trump receiving Israel's highest civilian honor, the Israel Prize, traditionally reserved for Israeli citizens.

"For almost 80 years, only Israelis get it," Netanyahu said. "Well, that's changed. This year, President Trump will be the first non-Israeli to receive Israel's highest prize."

He said the decision reflects deep appreciation in Israel for Trump's role in strengthening Israel's security, transforming the Middle East, and promoting peace worldwide.

