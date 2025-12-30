Netanyahu to Newsmax: I've Taken Israel to Be 'World Power'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has emerged as a global economic and strategic power, pointing to surging investment, strong markets, and rapid technological growth even as the country wages a multifront war.

In an exclusive interview with Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Netanyahu said foreign investment in Israel is "huge" and growing, crediting free-market reforms and a close alliance with the United States for strengthening Israel's economy and global standing.

"Our stock market is probably the best-performing stock market in the world," Netanyahu said, noting Israel's currency is at record strength, unemployment is at historic lows, and inflation remains contained.

He added that Israel has recently been ranked among the world's top three performing economies.

Netanyahu said Israel's high-tech and artificial intelligence sectors are driving growth, attracting global capital, and positioning the country at the forefront of innovation.

"People are coming to Israel," he said. "Investment in Israel is huge."

Despite ongoing conflict, Netanyahu said Israel is stronger than ever economically and strategically.

"Israel as a power has become a world power," he said, arguing a strong Israel also protects American interests and U.S. allies.

The prime minister credited close cooperation with President Donald Trump as a key factor in Israel's economic resilience and expanded global influence.

