Schlapp to Newsmax: Iran War Could Shape Midterms

Matt Schlapp, chair of the Conservative Political Action Conference, told Newsmax on Tuesday he is watching the November midterm elections with an eye on the Iran conflict and its uncertain impact.

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Schlapp said that from a broad perspective on Republican progress on key issues, "Iran complicates that just a wee bit."

The length of time the Trump administration is involved in the conflict with Iran, he said, could become an election issue.

"I'm hoping that Iran is not a lengthy process, that they do their business, and essentially, get out," Schlapp said. "If Iran lingers and [high] gas prices linger, the terms get more complicated."

The CPAC chair said one constant in the political landscape in America today is that President Donald Trump overshadows the ballot.

"That is our best-case scenario," he said. "We have to run behind Trump."

The key, according to Schlapp, is whether Republican voters stay engaged in voting.

"And if we get Trump voters to turn out, we win, and we'll hold on to these majorities," he said.

Schlapp said while many political analysts assert that the Republican Party will lose congressional control over the Iran conflict, he said voters understand the issues and what the president is doing.

"What I love about President Trump is he's doing the hard things, even when it's politically risky," he said.

In an earlier appearance Tuesday on Newsmax, Schlapp said the Iran conflict had not reached a point of seriously affecting voters.

"Politics is about tomorrow and not about yesterday. A lot of us who love history want to talk about yesterday," he said.

"But voters vote on their present circumstance. And how does it look tomorrow?"

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