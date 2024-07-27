Trump: Forcing Biden Out 'Was a Coup of the Presidency'

On a 24-hour campaign trek from speeches in West Palm Beach, Florida, to Nashville, Tennessee, and St. Cloud, Minnesota, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump denounced the "coup of and by the Democrats" against President Joe Biden.

"This was really a coup of and by the Democrats," Trump told the Minnesota campaign rally in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform Saturday night. "This was a coup of a man that had 14 million votes.

"He wanted to run. They wouldn't let him run. They treated him horribly. They said to him, 'We can do it the nice way, or we can do it the hard way.' To Joe — he's president.

"This was a coup of the presidency."

Before assailing what he called Vice President Kamala Harris' "insanely liberal record," Trump said Democrats threatened the sitting president to get out of the race in order to hand her the presumptive nomination without a primary vote.

"They threatened him with the 25th Amendment," Trump said. "They said, 'Joe, we're going to threaten you with a thing called the 25th Amendment. You're cognitively and physically a mess. And if you don't get out, we're going to take you out with the 25th Amendment.'

"And he said, 'I'll go.'"

Trump joked he and running mate Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, now have "new victim" in the race, saying they already defeated Biden.

"So now we have a new candidate to defeat: The most incompetent, unpopular, and far-left vice president in American history — probably the most far-left person in American history," Trump continued. "Less than four months from now, Minnesota is going to defeat Kamala Harris, and we remember what I said a short time ago. She strongly fought for many, many bad things.

"But to me, I love the police. We're not defunding them. We're going to fund them. Fund them. We're going to overfund them.

"She's – I'm just thinking – she's defund the police, and I'm overfund the police. We're going to overfund."

Trump called on the St. Cloud arena rally crowd to help make the long-Democrat-held state of Minnesota a battleground state.

"We're going to evict this radical and incompetent administration from the White House — and together, we are going to make America great again," Trump said.

