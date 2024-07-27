Trump Ad Calls Out VP Harris as 'a Pro-criminal Extremist'

The Trump campaign released an ad before Saturday night's Minnesota rally, highlighting Vice President Kamala Harris' calling for donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund during the riots of 2020.

The ad takes Harris to task for being "a pro-criminal extremist," noting the fund's support for helping bail "now-convicted murderers and rapists out of jail."

"At today's rally in Minnesota, [former] President [Donald] Trump will set the record straight on dangerously liberal Kamala Harris' long history of supporting soft on crime policies, like defunding the police, that have made our cities and neighborhoods less safe," Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a statement. "Harris encouraged donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which bailed now-convicted murderers and rapists out of jail and put them back on our streets to commit more heinous crimes.

"Kamala and the mainstream media can try to rewrite history, but President Trump will make sure Minnesotans and all Americans know the truth — Harris is a pro-criminal extremist."

A Trump campaign memo pointed out "a few of the criminals Kamala wanted released back into our cities," as also outlined in the campaign video ad:

Donovan Boone: Boone was charged with invading the home of his ex-girlfriend and strangling her. Christopher Boswell: Boswell, a twice-convicted rapist, was charged with kidnapping, assault, and sexual assault in 2020. Darnika Floyd: In January 2020, Floyd was charged with second-degree murder after fatally stabbing a man who refused to have sex with her. Thomas Moseley: Moseley was arrested for damaging a police station, drug charges, weapons charges, and rioting charges. Shawn Tillman: Upon release, Tillman brutally murdered a passenger at a rail station in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"This is not the only soft on crime policy Kamala supports," the memo added. "From defunding the police and ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and her wide-open border policies that have unleashed a wave of deadly fentanyl and migrant crime into our country, a vote for Kamala is a vote to make our country less safe."

The campaign video ad reminded voters of her now-infamous social media call.

"If you're able to chip in now to the Minnesota Freedom Fund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota," Harris wrote June 1, 2020, after the killing of George Floyd that sparked the summer of violent riots and protests in the name of social justice.

The ad continues with TV voices hailing "Harris' promotion" to help the Minnesota Freedom Fund raising a reported "$35 million in just a few weeks."

After outlining the Minnesota Freedom Fund's helping bail out individuals that committed further crimes, the ad finished with a simple text message on the screen:

"Kamala Harris: Failed. Weak. Dangerously Liberal."

Harris' 2020 post on X — then called Twitter — was never deleted or altered, despite the long-running criticism of the fund.