Trump Vows to Make US the 'Bitcoin Superpower of the World'

Explaining his political reversal on Bitcoin, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump went all-in Saturday on making the U.S. the "Crypto Capital" and "Bitcoin Superpower of the world."

"The reason I have come to address the Bitcoin community today can be summed up in two very simple words: America first," Trump told Bitcoin conference in Nashville, Tennessee, in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"Because if we don't do it, China is going to be doing it. Others are going to be doing it. Let's do it and do it right. My vision is for an America that dominates the future."

America, despite the current Biden administration efforts to overregulate cryptocurrency, must embrace innovation and not stifle it, according to Trump.

"If we don't embrace crypto and Bitcoin technology, China will, other countries will," Trump said. "They'll dominate and we cannot let China dominate. They are making too much progress as it is."

China should make progress, too, but America should lead the way, Trump continued.

"I want the United States to be first in technology, first in science, first in manufacturing, first in artificial intelligence, and first in space," he said.

"This afternoon, I'm laying out my plan to ensure that the United States will be the crypto capital of the planet, and the Bitcoin superpower of the world, and we'll get it done.

"If crypto is going to define the future, I want to be mined, minted, and made in the USA. It's going to be. It's not going to be made anywhere else.

"And if Bitcoin is going to the moon — as we say, 'it's going to the moon' — I want America to be the nation that leads the way and that's what's going to happen."

Trump had once been a critic of cryptocurrency, but its continued prominence has the GOP candidate now going all-in on making it great in America.

"No, you're going to be very happy with me. You're going to be so happy. You're going to say he's the greatest guy."

Trump used the Bitcoin conference to campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden for being "hellbent on crushing crypto," because it stands for "freedom, sovereignty, and independence."

"It should be no surprise that these same totalitarians are hell-bent on crushing crypto and obliterating it," Trump warned. "And that's what they want to do.

"You know what they're doing, obliterating Bitcoin. The reason could not be more clear, because Bitcoin stands for freedom, sovereignty, and independence from government coercion and control.

"The Biden-Harris administration's repression of crypto and Bitcoin is wrong, and it's very bad for our country. It's really quite un-American."

Trump said the U.S. government "has almost 210,000 Bitcoin, or 1% of the total supply that will ever exist," but it is breaking the rule about selling — something he vows to end in his potential next administration,

"But for too long, our government has violated the cardinal rule that every Bitcoiner knows by heart: Never sell your Bitcoin," Trump said. "Right? That's right, isn't it? How did I figure that one? Never sell your Bitcoin.

"And so as the final part of my plan today, I am announcing that if I am elected, it will be the policy of my administration, the United States of America to keep 100% of all the Bitcoin."

Trump wrapped up his speech with a vow to be on the side of the innovators.

"Ultimately my promise to each and every one of you is this: I will be the pro-innovation and pro-Bitcoin president that America needs and our citizens deserve," Trump said.

"This will be one industry, but this will be a thriving industry, a great industry. And I'm going to be doing the same thing for every other industry. Also, our nation has never thrived by trying to censor new ideas and shut down the dreams of our people.

"America always plants our flag on the next frontier and pushes boldly ahead. We have to do that."

The Biden-Harris administration's "war on crypto" is stifling progress, according to Trump.

"Especially the last 3½ years, it's gone the exact opposite," Trump said. "Those of you in this room inherit the legacy of generations of American pioneers and patriots, risk takers, and renegades who settle this continent, built the modern world, and lived on the bleeding edge.

"You live on a bleeding edge. You do know that Bitcoiners, don't you? You are the modern day Edisons and Wright brothers and Carnegies and Henry Fords. And what you do in your lifetime stands a chance to outlive us all and inspire humanity for generations to come."

Trump concluded by calling this "a very important day in the history of your industry."

"Together, you are building America's future with your own smarts, your own grit, and your own skin in the game," He said. "You have own skin in the game, you have a lot of skin in the game, and that's what you're doing.

"It takes courage to do it. Most people don't have that courage. My job will be to set you free and to let you do what Americans do best and what you're going to do better than anybody: Win, win, win."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com