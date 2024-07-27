Trump: 'Remember, I Sent National Guard to Save Minneapolis'

Making a passionate call for voters in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to help him flip the state after the 2020 riots, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump inflected his voice with a rare tinge of disdain Saturday night.

"Every voter in Minnesota needs to know that when the violent mobs of anarchists and looters and Marxists came to burn down Minneapolis four years ago — remember me? — "I couldn't get your governor to act," Trump told his campaign rally in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"He's supposed to call in the National Guard or the Army, and he didn't do it. I couldn't get your governor [to do it], ... while Kamala Harris sided with the arsonists and rioters and raised money to bail out the criminals.

"Bail them all out of jail. Remember!

"Kamala urged her followers to donate to the so-called Minnesota Freedom Fund, helping raise $35 million to set loose violent defenders after they shot at police, looted your stores, sexually assaulted innocent victims, and committed all sorts of other heinous crimes," Trump said, referencing a June 1, 2020, social media post.

Harris "was the original of the bad DAs" funded in the name of social justice, according to Trump.

"She was the original, the original of the bad prosecutors," Trump said. "She blew them all away.

"There are a lot of people that say she destroyed San Francisco. She will destroy our country."

In returning to the 2020 summer riots, with some hyperbole, Trump mocked an infamous TV report where a reporter call the protest "mostly peaceful" as an inferno was raging in the background.

"You remember the guy from CNN – the reporter so-called?" Trump said, using hyperbole in his story telling. "I won't use his name. I don't want to embarrass. Shaved head. Nice looking head. Actually shaved. And he goes, 'This is a friendly demonstration.'

"And behind him, the entire city was burning, remember? It was like a war zone. The entire city was burning down. And as he was speaking, somebody threw like a hand grenade at his feet and broke his knee.

"This is a friendly, friendly rally. No.

"You know what's a friendly rally? This is a friendly rally," Trump said.

Trump returned to mocking Harris.

"They said she had a massive crowd of 2,000 people," Trump said of a recent Harris stop. "It wasn't. It was under a thousand. But this: They never talk about this."

The arena in St. Cloud had a capacity crowd of around 8,000 seats, but the Trump rally stage was on the floor of the hockey arena with chairs and auxiliary seating to allow more attendees.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com