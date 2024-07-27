WATCH TV LIVE

Trump's Bitcoin Speech Delayed by Secret Service

Saturday, 27 July 2024 04:46 PM EDT

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump came on stage Saturday in Nashville around an hour late, saying the delay was requested by the Secret Service.

"Hello, Bitcoiners — thank you very much — hello, it's good to be with you," Trump told a Bitcoin conference in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"So, Secret Service just told me, 'Sir, we would like a little more time.' I said, 'You take all the time you want. You can take two hours, three hours; the hell with the people that have been waiting out here.'

"I'm sure they don't mind either."

Trump's tongue-in-cheek remarks come exactly two weeks after he was nearly killed by a would-be assassin in Butler, Pennsylvania.

