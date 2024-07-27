Trump's Bitcoin Speech Delayed by Secret Service

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump came on stage Saturday in Nashville around an hour late, saying the delay was requested by the Secret Service.

"Hello, Bitcoiners — thank you very much — hello, it's good to be with you," Trump told a Bitcoin conference in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"So, Secret Service just told me, 'Sir, we would like a little more time.' I said, 'You take all the time you want. You can take two hours, three hours; the hell with the people that have been waiting out here.'

"I'm sure they don't mind either."

Trump's tongue-in-cheek remarks come exactly two weeks after he was nearly killed by a would-be assassin in Butler, Pennsylvania.