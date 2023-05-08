Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Revelations Coming on Bidens

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said Monday that at his committee's Wednesday press conference, the American public will learn that there are "a lot" of Bidens involved in "this influence-peddling scheme," including President Joe Biden, who has concealed his role in the enterprise.

"You're going to learn, without a shadow of a doubt, that the president of the United States has lied countless times about his knowledge and his involvement in his family's shady business dealings," Comer said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "These payments weren't coming to the Biden family members just like manna from heaven or like a goose laying a golden egg. This was a family enterprise here, and the enterprise was influence peddling."

Comer added: "There are a lot of LLCs … We knew there were at least a dozen — until we went into the Treasury Department and had access to those bank violations, and then we find many, many more bank accounts, many, many more LLCs and many, many more Bidens that were involved in this influence-peddling scheme.

"So you're going to see exactly which countries that they were influence peddling in, you're going to see how they created this web of different companies and LLCs to try to deceive the IRS and to try to disguise who the senders were, and the senders were the worst possible actors, including the Chinese Communist Party."

Comer said the committee is waiting until Wednesday to unveil its findings because it's not in Washington, D.C., until Tuesday, and the "big event" that day is House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's meeting with President Joe Biden for debt-ceiling negotiations.

"Plus, it's taking a long time to go through all these bank records," Comer said. "We're finalizing a very sensitive memorandum that we're going to give the entire press corps. It'll be interesting to see if they cover it. We're also going to post it online so everyone in America can see the evidence that we have accumulated that would show all the conflicts of interest, at best, illegal activity, at worst, from the Biden family members."

Asked if he's concerned the Justice Department won't take the evidence seriously, Comer said the Oversight Committee has caught it off guard.

"They didn't think we would ever uncover anything, to be honest with you," he said. "They didn't dream we would get bank records; they didn't dream we would get access to those bank violations; and they didn't dream that whistleblowers would come forward.

"So we kind of outflanked the Justice Cabinet, and I think that now they don't know what to do, because there's a whole lot more evidence out there than they ever thought the public would know."