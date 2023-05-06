×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | hunter biden | doj | weiss

Biden on Hunter: He 'Has Done Nothing Wrong'

By    |   Saturday, 06 May 2023 12:49 PM EDT

Despite potential federal charges stemming from a multiyear investigation into his son's business dealings, President Joe Biden maintains that Hunter Biden "has done nothing wrong."

"First of all," Joe Biden told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on Friday, "my son has done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him."

The president's comments come after The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that federal prosecutors are close to deciding whether to file charges against Hunter Biden for tax- and gun-related crimes. 

The decision rests with U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware. Former President Donald Trump appointed Weiss in 2018.

Biden in the past has mentioned repeatedly that the Department of Justice would have complete autonomy to conduct its investigation, despite Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., claiming on Newsmax that, according to an "FBI whistleblower," Weiss lacks "the resources to do an adequate investigation into Hunter Biden."

A few months ago, Hunter Biden's legal team approached the DOJ for a meeting to present its views on the evidence and receive an update on the status of the long-running investigation into two potential misdemeanor charges: a felony tax evasion charge and a false-statement charge in connection to a gun purchase. It is considered normal for the DOJ to meet with defense lawyers over criminal matters.

Weiss' case comes amid a House Oversight Committee probe into Joe Biden and his family over pay-for-play schemes, and as Hunter Biden, in a separate matter, had urged the DOJ to investigate a Delaware computer repair shop owner alleging he broke the law to "weaponize" Hunter Biden's personal data when his father was running in the 2020 election.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald says Hunter Biden's lawsuit against the computer shop owner is a political faux pas, as it verifies "that the laptop was real and it came from that store — the exact opposite of what all corporate media claimed for the 2020 election."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Despite potential federal charges stemming from a multiyear investigation into his son's business dealings, President Joe Biden maintains that Hunter Biden "has done nothing wrong."
joe biden, hunter biden, doj, weiss
313
2023-49-06
Saturday, 06 May 2023 12:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved