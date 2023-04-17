×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | nine | family members | influence | peddle

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: 'Nine' Bidens Implicated, Evading IRS

By    |   Monday, 17 April 2023 08:56 PM EDT

Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Monday that his committee's revelatory investigation now pins nine members of the Biden family connected to influence peddling. The chairman notes during his interview that among what's most shocking is how they've managed to evade the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Comer tells "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that the "family business," centering around Joe Biden's political career, "appears to be influence peddling."

"What we've learned," Comer continues, "is that there are now nine confirmed Biden family members who have received some type of deposit from, what I would consider, adversarial countries around the world — not just China. So this is something that we obviously feared. We knew that there were three or four [Bidens implicated], but now we're up to nine. And I predict there are going to be more when this is all said and done."

"Another thing that's shocking," Comer adds, "is to see how many different LLCs that were registered in Biden family names. And a lot of these LLCs, it appears to me, were just created to help kind of launder, so to speak, the money — to hide the source of where these large deposits were coming from."

"It's very concerning how they've gotten away with this —  from the IRS alone is shocking —  but to see up close and personal what various banks, and we're talking about lots of different banks with lots of different accounts with lots of different Bidens, have said [what] they suspect is going on —  'it's very concerning.'"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Monday that his committee's revelatory investigation now pins nine members of the Biden family connected to influence peddling.
joe biden, nine, family members, influence, peddle
304
2023-56-17
Monday, 17 April 2023 08:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved