Rep. Comer to Newsmax: 'Nine' Bidens Implicated, Evading IRS

Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Monday that his committee's revelatory investigation now pins nine members of the Biden family connected to influence peddling. The chairman notes during his interview that among what's most shocking is how they've managed to evade the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Comer tells "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that the "family business," centering around Joe Biden's political career, "appears to be influence peddling."

"What we've learned," Comer continues, "is that there are now nine confirmed Biden family members who have received some type of deposit from, what I would consider, adversarial countries around the world — not just China. So this is something that we obviously feared. We knew that there were three or four [Bidens implicated], but now we're up to nine. And I predict there are going to be more when this is all said and done."

"Another thing that's shocking," Comer adds, "is to see how many different LLCs that were registered in Biden family names. And a lot of these LLCs, it appears to me, were just created to help kind of launder, so to speak, the money — to hide the source of where these large deposits were coming from."

"It's very concerning how they've gotten away with this — from the IRS alone is shocking — but to see up close and personal what various banks, and we're talking about lots of different banks with lots of different accounts with lots of different Bidens, have said [what] they suspect is going on — 'it's very concerning.'"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!