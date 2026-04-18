Ret. Adm. Harward to Newsmax: US Can Do What It Wants in Iran

Retired Vice Adm. Robert Harward said Saturday that President Donald Trump’s top priorities in the standoff with Iran are ensuring "flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz" and making certain "that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," emphasizing that Washington is prepared to escalate if Tehran refuses to comply.

Appearing on Newsmax's "America Right Now," Harward addressed conflicting claims over whether the vital waterway is open or closed, noting, "The U.S. military is always prepared to support in any way they can, and aligned with the commander in chief’s objectives."

He underscored that while Iran has suggested the strait is closed, U.S. policy is focused on maintaining access and economic stability.

"Those are the president’s top two priorities, and he’s pushing for that," Harward said, warning that if Iran does not "find a negotiated settlement, he’s willing and will escalate the options he has available."

Harward pointed to a "whole range of options," including limited military incursions, saying the U.S. has already demonstrated it "could go in, take a piece of ground, hold it, and do the same thing anywhere else in Iran."

Such actions, he said, would "illustrate to the regime that we can do that, that we have the power to do whatever we want to do in Iran."

He added that short-term operations, "not for occupation, but for maybe a brief period of time as a raid," could highlight "how impotent the regime is" while strengthening U.S. leverage in negotiations.

On long-term security in the Strait of Hormuz, Harward said international cooperation may again be necessary.

"This is international waters, freedom of navigation," Harward said.

"And we’ve done this before," he said, adding he "would not be surprised" to see allied naval forces return to ensure stability.

Still, he argued the preferred outcome is a fundamental shift in Tehran’s behavior: "The best solution is for Iran to make those guarantees," including abandoning threats to shipping, nuclear ambitions, and support for proxy groups.

Harward stressed that dismantling Iran’s backing of organizations like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis is essential.

"Without the financial training and material support of Iran, [they] no longer exist, or at least in their current capacity," he said.

While military force remains an option, Harward concluded that "the better approach is a diplomatic solution where the government of Iran guarantees to cease those activities," ensuring both regional security and the uninterrupted flow of global commerce.

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