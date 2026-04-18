Zinke to Newsmax: Hezbollah Clouds Israel-Lebanon Talks

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., said ongoing instability in Lebanon and the influence of Iran-backed groups complicate efforts to secure lasting agreements with Israel, even as negotiations between Israel and Lebanon move forward.

Speaking on Newsmax TV’s "Saturday Report," Zinke pointed to what he described as Iran’s network of proxy forces, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, calling them the "three H’s" and warning they continue to destabilize the region.

"Remember, the three surrogates of Iran are Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis," Zinke said, adding that Lebanon’s central government remains too weak to fully control Hezbollah’s actions.

Zinke expressed cautious optimism about reported negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, calling them “necessary,” but he emphasized that any agreement with Beirut does not guarantee compliance from Hezbollah.

"The government itself is very, very weak," he said.

"So in negotiation between Israel and Lebanon, which I’m excited for and necessary, it doesn’t mean that Hezbollah will actually follow suit."

Lebanon has faced years of political and economic turmoil, with Zinke noting the country’s sharp decline over the past decade. Once viewed as a more stable and prosperous nation in the region, Lebanon has been mired in crisis, including the financial collapse in 2019 and internal political gridlock.

"Lebanon has been in chaos for a while," Zinke said. "The last ten years have been awful rough."

Despite those challenges, Zinke said efforts to isolate Hezbollah could have broader implications for Iran’s regional power. Weakening Tehran’s proxy network, he argued, limits its ability to project influence and carry out attacks.

"When they isolate their surrogates and their surrogates no longer can project terrorism and power, it weakens Iran’s influence in that radical Islamic world," he said.

Zinke also highlighted differences that can emerge between U.S. and Israeli policy goals in the region, though he said they often align.

In this case, he suggested the Biden administration is focused on ending the current phase of conflict and reducing Iranian influence in neighboring areas.

"The U.S. policy and Israel policy, oftentimes they’re the same, but sometimes they’re not," Zinke said.

President Donald Trump "wants to end the primary war right now … and make sure that the areas surrounding Israel are defunded as far as Iranian influence.”

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