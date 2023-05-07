Comer to DOJ: Listen to Committee Before Indicting Hunter

If the Justice Department is planning to indict President Joe Biden's son Hunter on anything, it should wait until after Wednesday when the House Oversight Committee plans to hold a press conference to unveil the details it says it has on his family's business dealings, Rep. James Comer, the committee's chairman, said Sunday.

"When you have the opportunity to see the evidence that the House Oversight Committee will produce with respect to the web of LLCs, with respect to the number of adversarial countries that this family influence peddled in, this is not just about the president's son," the Kentucky Republican said on Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures."

"This is about the entire Biden family, including the President of the United States," he added. "We believe there are a whole lot of tips that the IRS and the DOJ don't know about because we don't believe they've done a whole lot of digging in this, and we have."

Last week, sources told The Washington Post that a decision is near about whether to charge the president's son, with the New York Post reporting the indictments could involve gun or tax crimes.

But Comer on Sunday said a possible indictment on Hunter Biden could prove to be a "slap on the wrist" compared to what the committee plans to reveal.

"By all accounts from the media reports that we're getting, what they're looking at charging Hunter Biden on is a slap on the wrist. It's a drop in the bucket," he told show host Maria Bartiromo. "So Wednesday will be a very big day for the American people in getting the facts presented to them so that they can know the truth, and then the Department of Justice can finally do what they should have done years ago."

Comer added that the evidence being presented implicates Biden's family in a broad "pay-for-play" bribery scheme involving the president himself.

Last week, the Oversight Committee issued a subpoena to the FBI for records, alleging a bribery scheme involving the president.

He said Sunday that he and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, received a tip from a whistleblower and reviewed documents from that "highly credible person" implicating Biden "in trying to set up a deal to receive funds that he and his family would receive in exchange for foreign policy decisions."

And that, he said, "fits a pattern" on what has been observed on bank records that will be presented during Wednesday's press conference.

"We're going to disclose many of the different LLCs, many of the different transactions that all these Biden family members have gotten from our adversaries around the world," said Comer. "We don't believe this was just a coincidence that all these Biden family members were receiving money from this web of LLCs into their personal bank accounts."

He added that "we believe this was done in exchange for something that then-Vice President Biden and now-President Biden would have done. So this whistleblower is going to provide some very crucial information to our investigation."

Comer said he and Grassley have given the FBI until May 10 to produce the document showing the scheme, and now the "ball is in the FBI's court."