Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden Whistleblower Alleges 'Serious Offense'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Friday that allegations made by a federal whistleblower about a criminal scheme involving Joe Biden and a foreign adversary when Biden was vice president is "the most concerning thing I've seen in my 20 years of public service."

The whistleblower claimed the FBI has an unclassified FD-1023 form generated by the agency that allegedly details an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions.

Comer, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, sent a subpoena last Wednesday to FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting "all FD-1023 forms, including within any open, closed, or restricted access case files, created or modified in June 2020, containing the term 'Biden,' including all accompanying attachments and documents to those FD-1023 forms."

The FBI has until next Wednesday at noon ET to comply.

"It's the most serious offense that there is with respect to a government official, and we're talking about an adversarial country here," Comer told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee and a whistleblower advocate, have been working on the whistleblower's accusations. Comer said "the whistleblower has been a part of the intelligence community for several decades," adding the person has a spotless record.

Comer declined to say which adversarial country was involved.

"Sen. Grassley and I have reviewed the legally protected and highly credible document from the whistleblower," Comer said. "We know exactly which country; we know exactly what the deal was that the vice president allegedly tried to make with the foreign national."

Comer said everything the whistleblower presented is consistent with what he has seen from Biden family bank records his committee gained through the Treasury Department.

"All these countries are wiring money through these LLCs that are transferring around among LLCs trying to launder [for] the sender and to deceive the IRS," he said. "Then they're going directly into nine different Biden family members' accounts.

"What the whistleblower presented to Sen. Grassley and I is consistent with the pattern that we're seeing of money coming from these foreign countries."

Comer said the Oversight Committee is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday to "disclose everything we have from a bank standpoint." He said any update on the whistleblower case will not be done until after Wednesday's deadline for the FBI to comply with the subpoena.

