Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: FBI Has Tried to 'Deep-Six' Hunter Biden Probe for Years

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has "confidence" in the FBI whistleblowers who've reportedly stepped forward to GOP investigators amid claims that the agency committed a host of violations in the case of Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, and Hunter's now-infamous laptop, which has reportedly been in federal law enforcement's possession for approximately three years.

While appearing on Newsmax Friday evening, Johnson said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that, dating back to August 2020, the FBI has seemingly co-opted a scheme to "downplay" or even "deep-six" the investigation into Hunter Biden.

Johnson believes FBI officials may have feared hindering Joe Biden's presidential bid in 2020 had they thoroughly analyzed Hunter Biden's laptop or investigated allegations that he used his father's status as vice president to former President Barack Obama to gain favor with foreign governments and benefit financially.

"Was it a scheme to downplay the derogatory information on Hunter Biden?" Johnson asked, while adding that FBI and Department of Justice officials haven't been cooperative with recent queries from Senate investigators.

Recently, Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a podcast interview with Joe Rogan that FBI officials approached his office in the fall of 2020 and requested his company suppress promotion of the New York Post's investigative report on Hunter Biden.

Later in the Rogan discussion, Zuckerberg said it "sucks" that Hunter Biden's laptop story has subsequently been verified by government agencies and media outlets.

"This has been [the FBI's] canard," said Johnson, referencing the agency's alleged knack for ignoring "evidence" of potential crimes committed (Hunter Biden's laptop), but galvanizing to raid a former president's Florida residence.

"I'm highly suspicious, and I don't trust [senior leadership of the] the FBI," said Johnson.

The senator's allusion to the FBI's Aug. 8 raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort prompted an interview question regarding Friday's heavily redacted release of the Trump raid affidavit.

Johnson said the mostly blacked-out document resembled previous situations where federal agencies had something to hide.

Federal agencies "don't turn over documents so we can actually glean information from them," Johnson said. "They always redact the good stuff, or anything that might prove embarrassing for them."

Regarding Friday's affidavit release, Johnson said it was strange to see a fully unredacted quote from a Trump attorney, reiterating how U.S. presidents have the "ultimate authority" with White House materials.

"To me, this has always been a dispute about national records, presidential records, the classifications, and who has the authority to do so," said Johnson, who's up for reelection in November.

"I know that President Trump declassified a bunch of the materials at the tail end of his administration," said Johnson, while speculating the majority of Trump documents seized from Mar-a-Lago "might have had embarrassing, possibly incriminating information against the FBI. But now, we're never going to see those again, either."

