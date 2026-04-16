Paula Jones to Newsmax: Clinton Never Held Accountable, Set Bad Precedent

Paula Jones told Newsmax on Thursday that former President Bill Clinton "has not been held accountable for anything," arguing that his handling of sexual harassment allegations helped set a precedent that continues to affect politics today.

Jones, who sued Clinton for sexual harassment and later settled for $850,000, told "Finnerty" that the lack of consequences for the former president sent a message to future politicians.

"Absolutely not. No. He has not been held accountable for anything," Jones said.

"And I know that there's probably hundreds of women out there, and why would they come forward when nothing has happened?"

Jones' lawsuit stemmed from an alleged 1991 encounter in which she accused Clinton, then Arkansas governor, of exposing himself to her in a hotel room and asking her to perform a sex act. Clinton denied the allegations and settled the case in 1998 without admitting wrongdoing.

Reflecting on that experience, Jones said she was stunned by Clinton's denial under oath during a 1997 deposition.

"I honestly thought that I was going to finally hear the real truth," she said. "He sat up there and lied with his red face, you know, just sat up there and lied about it, said he don't recall ever meeting me."

Jones argued that the response from political allies and the media at the time shielded Clinton from consequences and discouraged other women from coming forward.

"It's because of who he is and the political party that stands behind him, that covers for him, that protects him," she said. "And that's why he has never been held accountable for anything."

Jones also said the treatment she received differed sharply from how allegations are handled today.

"I had no women whatsoever rally around me. Nobody wanted to help me. I was on my own with my legal team. That was it," she said.

Jones linked Clinton's case to more recent controversies involving members of Congress, including allegations that led to the resignations of Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas.

"Yes, and you can get away with it, so don't worry about it. We've got your back," she said, describing the message she believes was sent by Clinton's experience. "That's exactly what it says."

Jones maintained that the pattern has continued for decades.

"He hasn't been held accountable for anything, for any of the women that has come forward," she said. "We're all liars. You know, we made it up."

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