Rep. Jordan Says He's Heard From 14 FBI 'Whistleblowers'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, claimed on Sunday that more than a dozen FBI agents have approached his office "as whistleblowers … about a whole host of issues."

Jordan said during an interview with Fox News: "Fourteen FBI agents have come to our office as whistleblowers, and they are good people. There are lots of good people in the FBI. It's the top that is the problem. Some of these good agents are coming to us, telling us what is baloney, what's going on — the political nature now of the Justice Department — God bless them for doing it — talking about the school board issue, about a whole host of issues."

About two months ago, Jordan said in an interview with Fox News that he's heard from six FBI officials about a school boards memo and the Capitol riot.

He said on Sunday: "It is becoming a well-worn trail of agents who say, 'This has got to stop.' And thank goodness for them."