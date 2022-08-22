Eric Trump to Newsmax: Raid 'Galvanized the Entire Country' for Trump

The FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago residence is the culmination of "a six-year-long fishing expedition," and no one is being fooled by this, according to Eric Trump on Newsmax.

"They tried to do everything they can to find anything on my father that they can use to against him politically," Trump told Monday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Their candidate is drowning right now. He's doing a horrible job. Everybody in this country thinks that the country is going in the wrong direction. The world is a total mess.

"And this to me is their Hail Mary. This to me is their one choice. It's sad. This isn't how America should work.

"They're weaponizing the hell out of these institutions, and everybody realizes that," Eric Trump, the middle son of the former president, told host Rob Schmitt. "They're not pulling the wool over anybody's eyes."

And the backlash is going to only benefit Trump Republicans at the ballot box, Eric Trump added.

"There are real constitutional violations: The raid was a farce," he continued. "The whole country is revolting over it. It's a weaponization of law enforcement in this country. We've seen this time and time again. We as a family, I can't tell you, Rob, many times we've seen this over the last six years. It's horrible."

Just another "weaponization of the legal system for political means," that "really pissed off everybody," Eric Trump said.

"It was against an adversary that they cared about taking down; it was for the benefit of a political candidate that they wanted to help," Trump said. "We've seen the shams happen before. The American people are used to these shams, Rob, and, you know, this is a constitutional violation, and I think it's going to be dealt with accordingly."

The supposed justification of the raid is weak, according to Eric Trump.

"It's not like these search warrants were specific; they were incredibly broad: 'Take any box and any box around that box, and any box around that box, and anything else you can find in a massive long period of time.'" Trump said. "Give me give me a break, Rob, right?

"This whole exercise was always advertised as, 'Yes, we're gonna go find documents for the National Archives.' And then three days later, the very same reporters who reported on the Russian collusion hoax were the exact same reporters that were getting leaked information that this was about quote unquote nuclear codes.

"The only problem is they got the search warrant on Friday. They didn't exercise the search warrant on Monday. So why do I have a feeling if it was about nuclear codes they would have acted a little bit more expediently? Clearly they didn't."

It is another Democrat-led misfire to get at Trump, he said.

"They misfired; that's what they did, Rob, totally misfired and they galvanized the entire country by doing it," he concluded. "Everybody knows this is a sham. I can tell you right now you've never had a Republican Party that's more fired up than they are right now.

"Look at all the people my father has endorsed. Every single one of them is winning. Look at the amount of money that we're raising right now. I mean, we've had the best fundraising numbers that we've ever seen right now."

It is all the culmination of "an unequal system of justice in this country," particularly when you look at the details of who could even be to blame for misplaced documents, Eric Trump concluded.

"My father declassified every document," he said. "You have Kash Patel, who, as you know, was the guy that got the order, and he's out there every single day talking about how all of those documents were declassified.

"And last but not least, my father wasn't even the person who packed the documents. It was the General Services Administration, who moves the president out of the White House, and they've even admitted in writing that they were the ones that packed up the boxes and moved the boxes."

