Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt argued Thursday on Newsmax that Ireland's escalating immigration protests are the leading edge of a worldwide conflict between national sovereignty movements and what he described as a globalist establishment pursuing centralized political and economic control.

On "Finnerty," Holt framed the unrest roiling Ireland as part of a struggle that, in his view, mirrors the founding tensions of the American republic.

"Ireland is at the very tip of the spear in a global war," he said, describing a clash between citizens demanding self-determination and forces he identified as operating through institutions such as the World Economic Forum.

His comments came against a backdrop of sustained civil unrest in Ireland.

Anti-immigration demonstrators burned a police vehicle and attacked officers near a Dublin building housing asylum-seekers last October, Ireland's justice minister confirmed, with hundreds gathering outside the Citywest Hotel in Saggart after reports that a 26-year-old asylum-seeker had sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.

In October, 23 people were arrested over two nights of unrest, and two officers were hospitalized after one was struck in the head with a bottle and another suffered an arm and shoulder injury, according to the national police force of the Republic of Ireland.

Arson cases have been reported at more than 320 centers linked to asylum processing and refugee housing across the country.

Holt cited the appointment of a Toronto police official to a senior role in Ireland's national police force as evidence of cross-border coordination. His claim appeared to refer to the 2021 appointment of Shawna Coxon, then Toronto's deputy police chief, to a deputy commissioner post with An Garda Síochana.

Coxon had served as deputy chief of the Toronto Police Service for 3 1/2 years before her appointment, which was ratified by the Irish Cabinet following an international recruitment competition.

Holt characterized the hiring as evidence of a unified globalist network, tying Coxon's Toronto background to the 2022 Canadian trucker protests. But Coxon had left the Toronto force nearly a year before that crackdown, and bank account freezes were ordered by the federal government, not Toronto police.

Holt also argued that President Donald Trump's foreign policy moves represent a counterpart in the same struggle, citing actions in the Middle East and pressure on financial institutions.

"President Trump, with the actions in the Middle East, is calling out monopolies like Lloyd's of London, the globalist arms for laundering money, and the war on the cartels. This is President Trump's front against this," Holt said.

"But if you look at all the actions of the NATO alliance against us, it's all related to this. And this is where the fight is: sovereignty versus globalists."

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