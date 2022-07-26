×
Tags: deep state | chuck grassley | letter | justice department | fbi | ron johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: DOJ Whistleblowers 'Fed Up' With Corruption

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling The Balance")

By    |   Tuesday, 26 July 2022 10:22 PM EDT

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax that whistleblowers within the Justice Department and FBI are "fed up with the corruption" and "partisan politics."

Johnson's Tuesday appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance" came in the wake of a Monday letter sent by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

In the letter, Grassley stated several whistleblowers within the Justice Department and FBI contacted him, claiming the bodies are selectively prosecuting, opening, and closing cases based on political motivation.

"I find this revelation not shocking but outrageous," Johnson said. "Sen. Grassley and I have been on the wrong end of the stick on some of these programs. Our investigation was broadly smeared and discredited as Russian disinformation.

"Was that all started in the FBI's scheme? We need some answers, and we need them now," he added.

The Wisconsin senator believes the government entities "are not fulfilling their role as federal law enforcement and administering justice equally."

"It's been pretty apparent for quite some time that we have a two-tier system of justice," he said. "There's one for Democrats and their powerful friends like Hunter Biden or their family members, and then one for the rest of Americans."

Johnson used the aggressive charges and sentencing handed down on rioters who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as an example of the "two-tier" standard of justice at play.

"We all condemn and want to see those individuals that conducted acts of violence to be prosecuted, but [some] people just showed up," Johnson said.

"But you don't see the same level of intensity in terms of investigation and prosecution of the summer rioters where we had 2,000 law enforcement injured, $1-2 billion of property damage, a couple of dozen people killed. Where are the investigations there?"

