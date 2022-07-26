Sen. Grassley to Newsmax: Whistleblowers Allege Selective Prosecuting at DOJ

Sen. Chuck Grassley told Newsmax on Tuesday he had received information from whistleblowers alleging that the Department of Justice has been intentionally stalling several vital investigations.

On ''The Record with Greta Van Susteren,'' the Iowa Republican suggested that the department could be launching inquiries with minuscule information and not following through on some instances due to political motivation.

''This goes beyond Hunter Biden,'' Grassley said of issues surrounding President Joe Biden's son. ''This goes to more the broader issue of whether or not there are people in the Justice Department that are closing down cases that should be continued because of political influence, and then they're opening up cases with just fuzzy information.''

''So, I have sent enough information to the Justice Department to raise legitimate questions, and until we get those questions answered, I can't talk about it more,'' he added.

Grassley further emphasized that there is evidence cases involving former President Donald Trump were opened up ''just on media reports by the liberal media,'' with another one involving Hunter Biden closed down prematurely.

The senator, a ranking member on the chamber's Judiciary Committee, said he took specific issue with an FBI agent named Timothy Thibault, who allegedly closed down a report surrounding Hunter Biden in October 2020.

''This Thibault has a record of — we got this through social media — that he's very much a liberal, very much an ideologue, and very partisan,'' Grassley said. ''So, I raised these questions with [FBI Director Christopher] Wray about a month or two ago, and the guy has been reassigned.''

Grassley first made his concerns public in a letter to Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday, asserting that his office ''has received a significant number of protected communications from highly credible whistleblowers.''

''If these allegations are true and accurate, the Justice Department and FBI are — and have been — institutionally corrupted to their very core to the point in which the United States Congress and the American people will have no confidence in the equal application of the law,'' the letter read.

Grassley faces Democrat Michael Franken in the Nov. 8 general election.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!