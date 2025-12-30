Netanyahu to Newsmax: History Will Judge Trump Well

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Donald Trump will be remembered as the man who brought America back.

Netanyahu appeared on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" one day after meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago where he announced Trump would be the first American to win the Israel Prize.

"History will judge him well," Netanyahu, the son of a historian, said. "Sometimes it takes time for people to appreciate because there's this battle of constant vilification and political opposition."

"But ultimately, you know, that's settled over time," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu praised Trump for moving the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which previous presidents had failed to get done.

"He says it like it is," Netanyahu said. "He cuts to the chase, and then he acts."

Netanyahu also lauded Trump for standing up for oppressed Christian communities, which is something he has done in Israel.

"Christians are oppressed everywhere in the Middle East, except in Israel," Netanyahu said.

"That's the only place where the Christian community is growing, and it's thriving because that's part of our ethos," Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu said after Israel was attacked by Hamas and Hezbollah, his goal was to change the Middle East.

"We changed the Middle East for the better, cutting down the Iranian terror proxy network, pushing back the nuclear weapons threat that threaten Israel," he said.

"We acted on it, and we acted on it together, and we changed the Middle East," Netanyahu added.

"Now we have opportunities for peace, which we should pursue, and I intend to pursue it with the president," he said.

